About Girl Scout Cookies
When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you feed joy and make a difference with every box.
Will your Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneur help the local hospital or animal shelter across town? Climb her first mountain? Start a nonprofit? It’s up to her and her troop. Proceeds stay local to power life-changing programs, experiences, and learning all year long!
When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they also develop important life skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—that will set girls up for success beyond anything they can imagine.
That’s why we ask you to buy the delicious cookies you crave from your local Girl Scout Cookie business pro—not from her parents. You’ll enjoy your favorite cookies even more knowing you helped her do all the amazing things she’s got planned for this year while also learning a ton along the way.
Feed your cookie craving!
Find a cookie booth. Discover Girl Scout Cookie sales in your neighborhood by entering your zip code in the “Find Cookies!” tool.
Download the mobile app. This is available for your iOS or Android mobile device.
Buy online with the Digital Cookie® platform. Buy cookies from a Girl Scout you know using the Digital Cookie platform. Check with your local Girl Scout council for details.
Order cookies via email. Email Cookies@BDGSC.org to place your cookie order.
Have a Great Girl Scout Cookie Story to Share?
Have a parent or troop leader submit it today for a chance to see your story featured in our "Think Outside the Cookie Box" gallery, on the Girl Scout Blog, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more!