About Girl Scout Cookies

When you buy Girl Scout Cookies, you feed joy and make a difference with every box.

Will your Girl Scout Cookie entrepreneur help the local hospital or animal shelter across town? Climb her first mountain? Start a nonprofit? It’s up to her and her troop. Proceeds stay local to power life-changing programs, experiences, and learning all year long!

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, they also develop important life skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—that will set girls up for success beyond anything they can imagine.

That’s why we ask you to buy the delicious cookies you crave from your local Girl Scout Cookie business pro—not from her parents. You’ll enjoy your favorite cookies even more knowing you helped her do all the amazing things she’s got planned for this year while also learning a ton along the way.